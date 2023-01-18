WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop a blighted property in West Hartford and turn it into affordable housing.

State officials announced on Wednesday that close to $1 million will go towards converting 900 Farmington Ave. into a 44-unit mixed-income multifamily residential complex. West Hartford Mayor Sherri Cantor says it provides an incredible quality of life for people that otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to live there.

“This particular project will reach much deeper and allow people at 30 percent to live within walking distance to West Hartford Center,” Cantor said.

The funding is part of a larger package of $24.6 million in state funding to help remediate 41 blighted areas in 16 communities across the state.