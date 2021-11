MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Platt High School in Meriden is in lockdown due to reports of a student with a handgun

Police responded to the school just before 9 a.m. after reports that a student may be in possession of a handgun.

According to police, if parents want to respond to the area, they are being asked to report to Centennial Plaza.

Officers are expected to be on the scene for several hours.

No additional information was released at this time.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.