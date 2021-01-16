Bristol PD: One arrested after standoff on Pleasant Street

News

by: Gina D'Amico,

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH)– A man is facing charges after a standoff at a home on Pleasant Street in Bristol Saturday morning.

Police said at around 9 a.m., officers were called to Pleasant Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers determined a male suspect had threatened a family member. That family member was able to run to safety, but the man barricaded himself within the home.

The Central Region Emergency Response Team (CRERT) was called to the scene to negotiate with the suspect.

During the standoff, a CRERT member shot a beanbag round, which struck the man in the thigh and caused a minor injury, according to police.

Police took the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Randy Miner, into custody, and he was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Miner is charged with threatening, breach of peace, and interfering with police. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Pleasant Street has since reopened. Police said there is not danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Stay with wtnh.com and the News 8 app as more details become available.

