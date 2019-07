PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Plymouth need your help in finding a wanted man.

Police are searching for 28-year-old Jordan Owens. He’s wanted on a warrant for sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

Owens has lived in Bristol and he may now live in Hartford.

If you have a tip, you’re being urged to call the Plymouth Police Department.

