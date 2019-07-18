Police: 14-year-old boy dies in Bethlehem ATV crash

BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police responded to an ATV crash turned fatal incident on 276 Wood Creek Road in Bethlehem on Wednesday.

According to police, a 14-year-old of Watertown was riding a quad on a track on the property with his father, Steven Palmer, who was working on the course further into the woods.

Palmer and the property owner realized during that time, Tyler Palmer, the 14-year-old victim, had not been seen for some time and went searching for him. They eventually found Tyler pinned under the quad and unresponsive.

Due to the positioning of the quad and other physical evidence, it is presumed that Tyler attempted to jump the quad over a ramp and lost control, causing it to roll and eject Tyler to then be pinned by the quad.

Police say there were obvious injuries at the time of the accident and that he was not wearing a helmet.

Tyler was unresponsive after the accident happened, according to police. First responders were dispatched to the scene and transported him to Waterbury Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State Police declared the accident as a fatal incident Thursday morning.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.