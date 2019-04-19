Police: 2-car motor vehicle accident in Ansonia leaves drivers seriously injured

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) - Ansonia police responded to a serious car accident involving two vehicles Thursday night.

According to the Ansonia Police Department, police were dispatched to the area of 248 North Main Street in Ansonia at 9:05 p.m. to investigate a motor vehicle accident.

Police arrived on scene and found the two vehicles with severe front end damage in the middle of the intersection of North Main Street and Forest Avenue.

One driver needed to be exctricated, police say. Both drivers involved in the accident were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment. One driver was reported to have serious injuries while the other driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.