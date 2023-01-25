HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating a double shooting on Garden Street on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert at approximately 7:54 p.m. and found two sixteen-year-old boys with gunshot wounds about a block apart. Police said the victims both had non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to hospitals in the local area for treatment.

Police are gathering evidence, speaking to witnesses and looking at surveillance footage in the area as part of their investigation.

Garden Street is expected to be closed until the early morning hours on Thursday.

No other information is available as of this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.