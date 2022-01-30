Police Activity League shovel brigade assists residents with snow clean-up in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Police Activity League (PAL) shovel brigade in Waterbury assisted residents in the Brass City with snow clean-up Sunday morning following the weekend’s blizzard.

According to Mayor Neil O’Leary, the shovel brigade assisted elderly and disabled people within the community by clearing pathways of snow from their home entrances to the street.

Photo courtesy Mayor O’Leary.

From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 136 residents were assisted, O’Leary said. The four clean-up crews consisted of 25 teens, five police officers, and one PAL employee.

The brigade was organized specifically for storms that produce an accumulation of snow and operates when schools are cancelled, or the storm falls on a weekend or holiday, according to O’Leary.

Residents who are in need of assistance from the brigade can reach out to PAL at (203) 346-3921. Teens willing to work for compensation can call PAL and be placed on the brigade list.