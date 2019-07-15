Seven arrested in Meriden for drugs, weapons charges

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A combined effort of the Meriden Police Department, the Crime Suppression Unit, Detective Division, Meriden Police SWAT Team and the Cheshire/Wallingford Regional SWAT Team led to the successful execution of a search warrant this morning.

According to Meriden police, the search warrant was part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by their detectives.

Police say the critical operation took place at 57 South First Street, where officers executed the search warrant and were able to make multiple felony arrests.

Detectives retrieved two handguns along with a significant amount of ammunition, $4,937 in cash and a considerable amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Police say the individuals listed below have been taken into custody for various charges.

Angel Rojas, 27, charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit), possession of narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit, interfering with a search warrant, and additionally remanded by parole.

Luis Pellot, 20, charged with risk of injury to a minor.

Pierre Langlois, 18, charged with risk of injury to a minor, possession of narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit), possession of narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit) and interfering with a search warrant.

Denzell Woolard, 20, charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell (and conspiracy to commit), possession of narcotics with intent to sell w/ in 1500 feet of a school (and conspiracy to commit) and carrying a pistol without a permit.

Betsy Gonzalez, 35, charged with risk of injury to a minor

Carlos Serrano, 26, charged with interfering with a search warrant. He was turned over to Middletown Police Department due to an active warrant out of Middletown for assault. He was additionally remanded by parole.

A juvenile was arrested as well.

According to police, the officers formulated and executed a plan to remove illegal weapons and narcotics from the streets of Meriden. They successfully completed this mission without any injury to themselves or the public.

