Police activity spotted in Meriden neighborhood

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is on scene of police activity spotted in Meriden.

Police are said to be located on 57 South 1st Street in Meriden. Neighbors say there was shooting in the area that morning, but police have not released any details to their response to the neighborhood.

This is breaking news. Updates to follow once we learn more information.

Police in #Meriden are investigating here on 57 South 1st St. There was a shooting at the same house 2 months ago.

Neighbors say there was a shooting here this morning, but police are not releasing any information right now.@wtnh @MeridenPolice pic.twitter.com/9bQJVrHFSI — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) July 15, 2019

