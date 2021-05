NORTH HAVEN, CT (WTNH) — Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident in North Haven Friday night.

North Haven officials say a car rolled over at Rte 22 and Old Clintonville Rd late in the evening. Fire and police resources responded, and located one occupant trapped inside a vehicle. The crash involved a utility pole.

Officials said the accident may result in a power loss to the area, and to expect significant road closures.

News 8 will provide more once further details come in.