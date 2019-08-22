Police apprehend alleged car thief in reported stabbing, second suspect on the loose

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police say a Bridgeport man was stabbed on Wednesday after confronting two teenage girls who stole his car.

The man was at west field Trumbull shopping mall Wednesday afternoon when he saw his car, which had been stolen earlier in the day.

Police say, 19-year-old Alizen Elliston and a second suspect were sitting inside the alleged stolen vehicle when the man confronted them. Elliston stabbed the man, according to police

The victim was able to grab Elliston until police arrived. The second suspect took off, but police say they know who she is.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates on this story.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.