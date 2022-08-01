WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have made an arrest in an attempted home invasion in Waterbury on Sunday.

Police said they received information that a suspect with a firearm was allegedly trying to enter a home on Valentino Drive, while a family was inside the home.

A patrol officer arrived on the scene to investigate the incident and learned more information on the description of the suspect and the car involved. Shortly after canvassing the area, officers located 36-year-old Early walking toward a car that fit the description of the one seen at the crime scene.

Further investigation revealed the car was involved and Early was identified as the primary suspect in the alleged home invasion. Officers then located two firearms and other items of evidentiary value involved in the attempted home invasion, police said.

Mugshot of Wayne Early IMAGE CREDIT (WPD).

According to police, Early was placed under arrest and charged with criminal attempt at home invasion, four counts of criminal possession of a firearm, ammunition, two counts of criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, two counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of illegal sale, transfer or delivery of a firearm, three counts of weapons in a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, criminal mischief in the second degree and evading responsibility.

Waterbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau is going to continue to investigate the incident and several other similar ones that have occurred throughout the city. Waterbury police are working to obtain numerous other arrest warrants for Early regarding his involvement in several other armed robbery incidents, police said.

Early is a convicted felon with an extensive and lengthy criminal history, according to the authorities. He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.