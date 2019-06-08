Police arrest 2 men in big drug bust

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A lot of drugs are off the streets in Norwalk after are two arrests.

Police found 15 pounds of pot, nearly two pounds of cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone, 700 pot vape cartridges, and more than $50,000 in cash.

45-year-old Dominico Sandolo and 37-year-old Ioannis Papachristou are under arrest. Sandolo is charged with running a drug factory.

