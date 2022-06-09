BOSTON (AP) — Police in the Boston area have for weeks been warning about NBA playoff ticket scams, and now there has been an arrest.

Boston police said Thursday that a 29-year-old Connecticut man allegedly in possession of forged or counterfeit tickets was arrested in the area of the TD Garden at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, a half-hour before Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

Officers also learned that the suspect was wanted on an outstanding warrant for an alleged forged admission ticket and unlicensed ticket resale. He will be summoned to court.