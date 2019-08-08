Police arrest former Putnam resident on sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor charges

Breaking News
by: Hector Ramirez II

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — The Putnam Police Department arrested a former Putnam resident on Monday with an active arrest warrant for sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor charges.

Police say they issued the arrest warrant for the suspect after a report of a sexual assault to a minor was made in August 2018. The suspect was located in Florida, taken into custody by Florida authorities, then extradited back to Connecticut after being held at the Polk County correctional facility.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Howard Williams III, returned to Connecticut on August 5th. Williams III was held on a court bond of $85,000. He was presented in court on August 6th.

