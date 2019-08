HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man is charged with a shooting in the capital city, police say.

According to Hartford police, 36-year-old Julios Rios is behind bars Friday after police say he allegedly shot a person on Sisson Avenue at the end of June.

The victim survived.

Rios is being held on a $850,000 bond.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.