ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield police arrested a man in connection with a fire that occurred in January, earlier this year.

Police arrested Christopher Colbert, 40, of Enfield with arson in the first degree for the fire that transpired at 30 Montano Dr. on Jan. 24.

The above image is a mugshot of Christopher Colbert. (Courtesy of Enfield Police)

Another fire occurred at 8. Dover Rd. on Feb. 15 in Enfield nearby the location of the first fire.

“The two fires are considered suspicious in nature because of the way in which they occurred and the presence of an accelerant at the scene,” said Chief Alaric Fox, Enfield Police Department.

Police have not connected Colbert to the second fire on Dover Road.

RELATED: 2 fires investigated as suspicious in Enfield

Colbert was charged with arson in the first degree, improper use of a marker plate, evading responsibility and tampering with evidence.

Colbert was also charged with two counts of failure to appear in the first degree and five counts of failure to appear in the second degree.

Colbert’s bonds were sent at $805,000 and he was arraigned in court Tuesday morning.