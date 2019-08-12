LIVE NOW /
Police arrest Manchester man for allegedly stabbing his co-worker

News

(WTNH) — A Connecticut man has been arrested in Massachusetts for allegedly stabbing his co-worker.

Dartmouth police say 26-year-old Tyreke Brooks of Manchester stabbed his 30-year-old co-worker at the hotel they were staying at. Police say when they responded to the call early Saturday morning, Brooks wasn’t there.

Brooks went back to the hotel later that morning, and that’s when he was arrested. The victim, also from Connecticut, is expected to recover.

