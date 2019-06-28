Police arrest Southington man on child pornography possession charges

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Southington police arrested a man on Thursday who was suspected of being in possession of child porn.

Police say 50-year old John Starrs of Southington was allegedly in possession of several images and videos on his computer of child pornography that he shared on an adult-oriented website.

Starrs is out on $75,000 bond. He’s due back in court next month.

