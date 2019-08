NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — The Norwich Police Department say a bomb threat was made to Dodd Stadium on Friday.

According to the Norwich police, a comment was made in an article from The Day threatening to bomb Dodd Stadium.

Norwich officers worked with Waterford police to locate the suspect who is a Waterford resident. Police say the suspect is in custody.

More information is to be expected from police.

This is breaking news.