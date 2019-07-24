Police: ATV vehicles causing damage to crops in South Windsor

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Police Department is investigating incidents of ATV operators damaging crops intentionally in the area between the Connecticut River and Main Street.

All of the land is privately owned, according to police.

Officers will be patrolling Main Street with all-wheel drive vehicles, mountain bikes, and other utility vehicles. Video surveillance will also be set up to capture images of the suspects.

Anyone witnessing illegal use of ATV’s or trespassing should contact the South Windsor Police Department.

