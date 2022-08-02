WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police connected with the Waterbury community for National Night Out on Tuesday.

Residents had the chance to meet the people behind the badge and learn CPR during the National Night Out event in Waterbury. Police said it was a great opportunity for officers and families to meet under good circumstances.

“I hope it sends a very good positive impression of the police department especially here in Waterbury. We know nationally there are some negative things that are out there,” said Captain of the Waterbury Police, Tony Alvelo.

Angelica Torres says she wants her kids to have a good relationship with the police.

“That’s the ultimate goal, is to make sure that the kids have safety and be friendly with them so they know if they ever need any help, they can obviously go to them.”

There have been over 180 reported shots fired in the city so far this year. Officials are hoping that will change.

On Tuesday afternoon, the state announced the city of Waterbury will receive $1,000,000 to improve public safety in neighborhoods impacted by violent crime.

The money will be used to install additional security cameras, speed bumps and flashing crosswalk signs in school areas. Those cameras can be accessed by police in the crime lab.

“We’ve got state workers and state intel workers working in here with local police officers, sharing information on a real-time basis, that’s only going to make and improve investigations and improve our response,” said Alvelo.