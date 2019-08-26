Police: Derby alderman charged with hit and run in July now arrested for DUI

(WTNH) — A former Derby alderman and Derby EMS chief was arrested on August 17 for DUI charges.

Police say Louis Oliwa, 46, was arrested under a DUI charge after his vehicle was found stopped at a red light with him passed out behind the wheel on August 17.

Derby police say back in June, Oliwa hit a parked car in a strip mall parking lot, then took off. No one was hurt but there was property damage, according to court records.

