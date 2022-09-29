ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Enfield and state police are conducting a dive search of Freshwater Pond in connection to a recent homicide on the Enfield town green, according to officials.

Freshwater Pond has been temporarily drained to a level where divers can search the pond bed with metal detectors, police said.

Officials said when the search is complete the department of public works will close the dam, and the pond should refill a few days thereafter.

