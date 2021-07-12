Police, good Samartian help rescue driver after car became submerged in water in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) – Coventry Police, State Police, and a good Samaritan helped rescue a driver after their car became filled with water.

On Friday around 6:30 p.m., Officer Russ Iger of Coventry Police and Trooper Kevin Crosby from Troop K, entered chest-deep rushing water to rescue a driver whose car became filled with water.

The driver was traversing a bridge over the Hop River on Parker Bridge. The water had risen quickly, engulfing the car to its roof.

A good Samaritan who was driving by also entered the water to assist.

They were able to secure a rope and save the driver by guiding them with the rope to dry ground.

No injuries were sustained during the rescue.