HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting on Tuesday evening, according to the police.
Hartford police said officers responded to the area of 60 Main Street after a citizen reported a shooting. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim, a man in his forties was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.
The Hartford police major crimes and crime scenes divisions responded and assumed the investigation.