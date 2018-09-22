Police hope to generate leads on 20th anniversary of killing

Breaking News
by: Associated Press

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are hoping to generate new leads as they mark the 20th anniversary of an unsolved killing.

Investigators from Farmington police and other agencies have scheduled a news conference Monday at the site of the murder of Agnieszka Ziemlewski to talk about the case and ask for the public’s help in solving it. They will announce a phone number and email address for anonymous tips.

The 26-year-old Ziemlewski was found shot to death on Sept. 24, 1998, on a walking trail at the West Hartford Reservoir in Farmington, near the West Hartford line. A $50,000 reward still stands.

Ziemlewski moved to the U.S. from Poland with her family when she was 12. The University of Connecticut graduate worked at a health care company in Hartford.

