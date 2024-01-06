WETHERSFIELD, Conn (WTNH) — The Wethersfield Police Department has identified a man who was found unresponsive in a driveway yesterday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday officers responded to 966 Silas Deane Highway for reports of an injured man lying on the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to the driveway of an apartment complex where the male was located unresponsive and suffering from trauma to the head, said police.

The victim is 46-year-old Steven Motkya of Wethersfield. Police say medical aid was administered to Motkya by personnel from Aetna and Wethersfield Ambulance, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Members of the Wethersfield Police Department Detective Bureau, New Britain State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit were all at the scene.

Investigators determined that Motkya’s death is non-suspicious and there is no threat to the public.

As this investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Gustavo Rodriguez at (860) 721-2900 Ext. 2965.