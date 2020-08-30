Police investigate after shots fired from moving vehicle on Route 9 in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police is investigating after a ‘shots fired’ report from a vehicle traveling on Route 9 in Cromwell.

According to a CSP spokesperson, the incident occurred near 10:45 a.m. on Route 9 south.

An official of Cromwell Police Department told News 8 that a report was made of a shot fired from a vehicle traveling south on Route 9 just near Interstate 91.

The vehicle exited the freeway and re-entered at the next entrance headed southbound.

Cromwell Police also confirmed an initial report of a ‘shelter-in-place’ order to be unfounded. Officials believe the incident was isolated and did not pose a threat to residents.

This incident is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

No other details have been made available at this time.

