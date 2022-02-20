WEST HARTFORD, Conn (WTNH) — West Hartford Police are investigating a carjacking on Sunday morning on Cody St.

Officials say a 71-year-old woman reported to them that she was dropping off her vehicle at an auto place at 54 Cody St for repair when the incident happened.

The woman told police she was waiting in her vehicle around 11 A.M. when a suspect approached her displaying a handgun, removed her from the vehicle, and stole it.

The stolen vehicle is a 2013 dark gray Honda Accord LX 4D Sedan, with license plate number AE79232.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, approximately six feet to six feet two inches, and last seen wearing a black mask covering, a puffy black jacket, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

The victim was not injured.