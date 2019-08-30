Breaking News
Police investigate fatal car crash in Vernon
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Eye on the Storm-Hurricane season by the experts

Police investigate fatal car crash in Vernon

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday night on West Street.

According to Vernon officers, a 2-car motor vehicle accident on West Street near Regan Road has left one driver dead and another with non-life threatening injuries.

(Photo: Laurabeth Steele)

Both drivers were brought to hospitals for treatment. The female driver was brought to Rockville Hospital and was pronounced dead. The male driver was taken to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say West Street is closed between Regan Road and Grand Avenue.

Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss