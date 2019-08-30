Police investigate fatal car crash in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday night on West Street.

According to Vernon officers, a 2-car motor vehicle accident on West Street near Regan Road has left one driver dead and another with non-life threatening injuries.

(Photo: Laurabeth Steele)

Both drivers were brought to hospitals for treatment. The female driver was brought to Rockville Hospital and was pronounced dead. The male driver was taken to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say West Street is closed between Regan Road and Grand Avenue.

