Police investigate Hartford shooting, 16-year-old struck by gunfire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting on Sunday where a 16-year-old was struck by gunfire.

Police responded to 197 Collins St. on a ShotSpotter activation around 4:54 p.m. and located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the 16-year-old male victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment where he is currently listed in critical condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Division responded and assumed the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

