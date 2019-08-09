Police investigate serious motor vehicle accident causing delay on Route 8 southbound in Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police were dispatched to Route 8 southbound in Shelton for a motor vehicle accident.

News 8 has confirmation that a serious motor vehicle accident has the right and center lanes closed of Route 8 southbound near Exit 12 in Shelton. No word on injuries or if more than one car has been involved.

No other information has been given.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

