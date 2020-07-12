Police investigate shooting of 15-year-old girl shot at home in Meriden

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
MERIDEN POLICE_1537558915832.PNG.jpg

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sitting the porch of her home early Sunday morning in Meriden.

The Meriden Police received responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Geer Avenue at 12:46 a.m. where at the scene, a 15-year-old was discovered with a sustained gunshot injury to her arm.

The victim had been on the front porch of her home with two other people when gunfire erupted from two suspects in a yard at the rear of the home.

The victim was brought to local hospital for treatment with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting of the victim to be a targeted attack on and not random in nature, as the suspects had approached from Summit Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Visconti at (203) 630-6252, or dvisconti@meridenct.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven’s “Summer Saturdays” helping downtown businesses recover from coronavirus shutdown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven’s “Summer Saturdays” helping downtown businesses recover from coronavirus shutdown"

Woman struck on head by gunfire in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman struck on head by gunfire in New Haven"

Milford residents mixed over prepping for Tropical Storm Fay

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Milford residents mixed over prepping for Tropical Storm Fay"

New Haven Free Public Library launches curbside pick up program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Free Public Library launches curbside pick up program"

Suspected vandal in beheading of Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue identified

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspected vandal in beheading of Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue identified"

Police identify New Haven man shot, killed near Rosette Street

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify New Haven man shot, killed near Rosette Street"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss