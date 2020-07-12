Police investigate shooting of 15-year-old girl shot at home in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sitting the porch of her home early Sunday morning in Meriden.

The Meriden Police received responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Geer Avenue at 12:46 a.m. where at the scene, a 15-year-old was discovered with a sustained gunshot injury to her arm.

The victim had been on the front porch of her home with two other people when gunfire erupted from two suspects in a yard at the rear of the home.

The victim was brought to local hospital for treatment with injuries described as non-life threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting of the victim to be a targeted attack on and not random in nature, as the suspects had approached from Summit Street.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Visconti at (203) 630-6252, or dvisconti@meridenct.gov.