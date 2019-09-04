Police investigate shooting of 23-year-old man in New Haven

by: Alex Ceneviva

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 23-year-old man was injured after being shot in New Haven on Tuesday night.

Police say that at around 9:50 p.m. officers responded to the report of a person shot in the area of Chatham Street, between Rowe and Ferry Streets.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were later determined to be non-life threatening.

There is no word on the victim’s identity or if there are any suspects at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

