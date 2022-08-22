HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One man was injured in a shooting on Manila Avenue in Hamden on Sunday night, police said.

Hamden police responded to a report of shots fired at 11:30 p.m. Police officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury to the leg.

The victim was then transported by ambulance to Yale New Haven Hospital. Police said they recovered ballistic evidence at the scene and are following up on several leads.

Detectives from the Hamden Police Department’s Major Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000. Callers may choose to remain anonymous, according to the police.