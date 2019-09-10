Police investigate stabbing, shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are on scene of a shooting and stabbing incident that took place early Tuesday morning.
According to the Hartford Police Department, an investigation is underway for a shooting/stabbing in the 430 block of Zion Street. Police say a man was shot on Zion Street with non-life threatening injuries.
A second male victim arrived at the Hartford Hospital with a stab wound to his wrist.
Police are unsure if the incidents are related.
This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.
