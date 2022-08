WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash on I-91 Southbound in Windsor on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to the Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer crash resulted in a fire between Exits 38A and 37. The three right lanes remain closed as of this time.

State Police Troop H said there are no reported injuries as of this time.

The cab of a tractor-trailer is burnt at the scene of crash and fire on 1-91.

Firefighters work to put out a tractor-trailer fire.

The aftermath of a tractor-trailer fire on I-91 S.

