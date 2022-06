NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Ferry Street Wednesday night.

Three victims were shot in a drive-by shooting at a store around 10 P.M., according to the police. The Assistant New Haven Police Chief Karl R. Jacobson shared officers have reason to believe the shooting was a targeted attack.

The three shooting victims are currently listed in stable condition at a local hospital, according to the authorities.