Police investigate 2 dead with “signs of trauma” in Branford apartment

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At 6:18 p.m. Branford Police responded to a 911 call at an apartment complex in Branford. Upon entering the unit, they discovered two person deceased with signs of trauma.

At this time, the scene is secured and there is no known immediate threat related to the incident. Both Branford Police and Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad are investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Branford Police: 203-481-4241.

This is a developing story, check back for details.