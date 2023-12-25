BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Bristol are investigating a suspicious death Monday.

There was a well-being check the police were called to at a residence in town around 11:30 a.m. The officers who responded were assisted by the Bristol Fire Department and located a deceased elderly female inside a bedroom of the home, according to officials.

Police said the circumstances at the scene appeared suspicious, and are investigating this incident as a potential crime.

The Bristol Police Criminal Investigations Division is being assisted by the Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Squad, as well as the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the New Britain Superior Court State’s Attorney Office.

Bristol Police are not identifying the name of the woman, nor the address due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, police said.