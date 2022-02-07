Police investigating after 16-year-old overdosed at Bloomfield High School

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Bloomfield police are investigating an overdose of a teenager at Bloomfield High School on Thursday.

Just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 3, officers responded to a medical call at the high school. When the officers arrived, they located a 16-year-old student suffering from an apparent drug overdose.

Police believe the teen overdosed on suspected marijuana laced with fentanyl. The officers and school staff administered multiple doses of Narcan to the teen.

The student was brought to the CT Children’s Medical Center for further evaluation. The student’s condition was not released.

The investigation remains ongoing.  

