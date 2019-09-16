Police investigating after $500 of merchandise was stolen from a CVS in Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police are investigating after $500.00 worth of facial healthcare products were stolen from a CVS in Putnam September 8th.

At approximately 10:28pm on Sept. 9th, Troopers out of Troop D-Danielson initiated an investigation into the larceny at the CVS at 57 Providence Pike, Putnam.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a Bob Marley tank top shirt with dark hair made up into a “man bun”.

The suspect was also witnessed operating an older-style Jeep Cherokee color gray/blue with a tire attached on its roof.

Photo: State Police

Photo: State Police

Anyone with any information regarding the suspects identify is asked to contact TPR. Picard at Troop D-Danielson at 860-779-4900 x2015. All calls will be kept confidential.