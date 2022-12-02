WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar Store on New Britain Ave Friday night.

West Hartford police said they responded to the report of an armed robbery just after 7:20 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police learned at least two suspects stole an undisclosed amount of money and property from the business.

West Hartford police said the victim in the robbery was not injured.

Police describe the two suspects as black males, with one wearing a black mask and a black hooded sweatshirt. The other suspect was reportedly wearing a white mask, black hat and red hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

West Hartford police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203, or use the WHPD Tip Line/email at (860) 570-8969 whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.