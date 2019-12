GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Guilford are sending out a warning to people in town after a series of car burglaries.

A surveillance video provided by the homeowner shows the suspects running up to vehicles and testing the door handles of each car.

If the doors were unsecured, the suspects look for anything of value inside. According to authorities, neighborhoods in the Church Street, New England Road, Kim Court, Saw Mill Road areas were all targeted