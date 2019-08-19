Police investigating fatal car crash in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday at 10:20 p.m.

According to police, a Sierra model vehicle was driving on Route 7 in the Sand Road area of North Canaan when it lost control on a curve for an unknown reason. The car struck a set of mailboxes then a utility pole before overturning on its roof.

Police say the driver was entrapped within the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The victim was identified as Matthew Holderman, 46 of Canaan.

The accident is still under investigation.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.