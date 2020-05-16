Police investigating fatal single-car accident in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — A single-car motor vehicle accident in Woodbridge has left one person dead early Saturday morning.

According to officials, a vehicle was headed eastbound on Ansonia Road when it swerved off the highway and impacted a tree. The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle at the time of the incident, and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. the intersection of Ansonia Road and Milhaven Road.

Investigators from the Woodbridge Police Department were on scene conducting an accident reconstruction.

No further information is available at this time as officials are waiting to notify the unidentified driver’s next of kin.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Woodbridge Police Department.

