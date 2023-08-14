SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several police officers are in the area of Berkshire Ave and Jasper Street in Springfield investigating an homicide involving minors Monday afternoon.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni says they are investigating a deadly shooting on Berkshire Avenue in Springfield. He confirmed Monday that there were two deaths, one adult man and one adult woman. Additional victims were minors and are undergoing care at a nearby hospital. Gulluni would not confirm how many minors or their ages at this time.

The believed suspect is dead. DA Gulluni and Mayor Sarno says there is no threat to the surrounding community. Gulluni adds that this was not a random act of violence but would not confirm the relationship of the people involved in the shooting.

Our 22News crew could see the area blocked off to traffic with several police cruisers and ambulances. State Police were also assisting. The police could be seen going in and out of a multi-family home at 174-176 Berkshire Ave.

MAP: 174-176 Berkshire Ave. in Springfield

Springfield Police along with State Police and the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office are investigating this homicide.

PHOTOS: Police investigating incident on Berkshire Ave.

VIDEO: News conference with DA Gulluni and Mayor Sarno