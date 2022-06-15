NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday night in New Haven.

New Haven’s Mayor, Justin Elicker, provided details about the homicide on the scene of a second violent incident that occurred afterward.

According to officials, an adult male was shot on Starr Street around 7:15 p.m. in New Haven and later died from his injuries in the hospital.

Police have not provided more details about this specific victim or context regarding the Starr Street homicide.

Just hours later, three other individuals were hospitalized after being shot in a drive-by shooting on Ferry Street, according to officials. Mayor Elicker says the victims all appear to be in stable condition at this time.

